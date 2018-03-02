How to get involved with Youth Week events

Clarence Youth Action (CYA) is looking for volunteers to be involved with NSW Youth Week events in our area.

CLARENCE Youth Action (CYA) is excited to be involved in NSW Youth Week for 2018 and is looking for members of the community of all ages to jump on board and help with its events. If you're looking for a fun way to get involved and help the young in our community here's your chance.

CYA is a group of local young people looking to increase youth engagement and community initiatives in the Clarence Valley.

"We aim to be a conduit between the community and young people. Our events are for young people to come along and have their say - we want to hear your voices and we need fresh faces and new ideas to keep us moving forward and bring new events to life,” CYA member Gabby Andrews said.

The Youth Week Volunteer Inductions are for people who want to get involved in youth week in the Clarence Valley from April 13-23. There are two music festivals, an amazing race and a touch footy game - something for everyone from Yamba to Grafton.

The volunteer information nights are being held next week in Maclean, Yamba and Grafton, they are a free event where we will share information, you can meet CYA members, ask questions and find out what's going on for youth in the Clarence Valley.

There will be free nibbles, a short presentation and forms to complete if you want to sign up and volunteer. CYA members hope to see you there.

Information nights