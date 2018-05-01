How to get rid of plastic bags and help clean up the planet

Gina Lopez (front) and some of the many Yamba businesses involved show off the new version of the EcobagPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

THERE is a massive, long-awaited shift happening right across the Australia with people gearing up for the end of single use plastic bags.

While NSW is still catching, up many towns have already taken control and decided to go plastic bag free.

Yamba is one such town leading the change, with businesses voluntarily giving up plastic bags in an effort to reduce the negative impacts plastic is having on the environment.

This, coupled with the multi national conglomerates, Coles and Woolworths taking away the default single-use plastic from consumers midway through the year, is set to change people's behaviour for the better.

Plastic does not break down, it breaks up into tiny, sometimes undetectable pieces, getting into the food chain and permeating all life on the planet.

With the release of Yamba's seventh Edition EcoBag set to hit the streets this week, it's clear the the community, consumers and businesses are excited to be a part of the change.

EcoBag's purpose is to help towns transition away from plastic bags. With DirlGirl on board to encourage the change, we are set to give plastic bags the boot this year!

You are the change. We all are. Make bringing your own bags a priority. Keep them in the car, on your front door handle and fold a couple into your handbag.

And, if after all your best efforts you still get caught out, remember, EcoBag has your back.

Please note, the reusable bags available at Coles and Woolies will likely be made of plastic too, and more plastic is not a solution.

And those green bags? It turns out they are not so green. Bringing your own cloth bag, box, or basket is definitely your best bet.

If you'd like to see your business collaborate with us on the next edition, please contact Gina Lopez on 0423325281 quick sticks, as there are only a few spots left.