How to get work on biggest ever Tweed project

UP to 650 workers will be needed to build the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Here's how you can become one of them.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said the state-of-the-art facility was one step closer, confirming the New South Wales Government had approved concept plans.

An artist's impression of the main entrance of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

It allows major contractor Lendlease to begin early works at the 771 Cudgen Road site.

The company will be listing all construction work packages on the Industry Capability Network website and it's also offering one-on-one capability workshops to interested subcontractors or suppliers in the region.

Mr Provest said during campaigning for the recent State election the hospital would be open by 2023.

It will not be a moment too soon - the hospital will cater to a booming population, forecast to grow by 24 per cent over the next two decades.

"It's so important that health services in the Tweed region can accommodate future growth and the demands of an ageing population," Mr Provest said.

The Tweed Valley Hospital site on Cudgen Road. Photo: Luke Marsden.

He added the hospital would also give the Tweed economy a shot in the arm.

"The Tweed Valley Hospital project is forecast to have up to 650 workers on-site at the peak of construction," Mr Provest said.

"In addition, there will be a significant increase in operational jobs which will be determined through detailed work force planning."

Mr Provest did not outline the number of operational positions.

Though, in an initial statement which was quickly retracted he said there would be about 208 new operational jobs.

An artist’s impression of the emergency entry of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

Minister for Planning Rob Stokes said feedback from the community was taken into account in what he described as a rigorous assessment process.

"The project has been approved subject to conditions that address the issues that the community has raised, including impacts to state significant farmland," he said.

Conditions of consent include requirements which need to be met in the hospital's Stage 1 construction and the Stage 2 development application for the hospital design.

An artist's impression of the eastern entry of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

That includes reducing impacts of noise, dust and air quality on the surrounding residents and visitors, ongoing consultation, reuse of topsoil for landscaping or agricultural purposes and identifying possible opportunities for using edible plans in the landscape design.

The NSW Government will assess a separate Stage 2 application for the detailed design, construction and operation of the hospital.