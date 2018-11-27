Menu
DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze.
How to help Qld's bushfire victims

Geoff Egan
27th Nov 2018 4:55 PM

THE call has gone out to help Queensland's bushfire victims.

Fires have devastated communities between Gladstone and Bundaberg with a number of houses destroyed and more damaged.

Brisbane-based charity Givit is working with Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Government to manage all offers of goods and services to residents the fire has affected.

Donations made through Givit provide critical and immediate support at the time of disaster as well as providing longer-term recovery support to re-establish homes and help communities recover.

On Tuesday afternoon Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged all residents in the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek areas to evacuate immediately. Roads out of the fire zone were at risk of being cut off and phone, water and electricity were also expected to be cut.

Givit CEO Juliette Wright said the money would go to people in need and not overwhelm charities on the ground.

"We want to make sure that frontline services aren't inundated by donations they don't need, but may need at a later time, by encouraging people to pledge their donations online at givit.org.au,” she said.　

"Givit works directly with outreach teams, local charities, community groups and councils in the impacted regions to identify exactly what is needed.”

Givit worked with the government following Cyclone Debbie.

On Tuesday afternoon Givit listed fuel, food and pet food vouchers as items victims needed.

Bushfire victims can register their wellbeing on the Red Cross website so family and friends can check.

Go to givit.org.au to donate or redcross.org.au to register your wellbeing or see whether a loved one has registered. - NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

