Punter pockets $1.3M thanks to Winx

The TAB customer's first big bet was $56,000 on Winx to win the 2017 TAB Chipping Norton Stakes and he or she has been 'letting it ride' ever since.

IN the space of 11 bets Australia's biggest single Winx punter has outlayed $1.2 million in a series of ever increasing wagers - and collected every time.

Overall the punter has wagered $1,210,150 on Winx since February 2017 for a collect of $1,363,187.50 - a profit of $153,062.

"Winx is often too short a price to be a betting proposition for most punters, however, this brave soul has bucked the trend and made a fortune as a result," TAB's Nick Quinn said.

But what do you do if you don't have such an appetite for risk, yet still want to have a bet on the mighty mare to win?

The answer lies in exotics punting.

Try an exotic if you want to make money on Winx in the Cox Plate. Picture: Andrew Tauber

A quinella bet allows you to select two horses and provided those two horses finish first and second, in any order, you win.

In her last ten races Winx the second favourite in betting has finished second to Winx four times, the third favourite in betting has finished second to Winx twice.

Winx's average dividend in those six races was $1.12; the average quinella dividend in those six races was $3.38.

Pat Cosgrave poses with Benbatl and trainer Saeed Bin Suroor after winning the Caulfield Stakes during Melbourne Racing at Caulfield Racecourse on October 13. Picture: Getty Images

The Godolphin raider, and clear second favourite, Benbatl has run and won at the highest level in Europe and the Middle East, and his win in the Caulfield Stakes at the last start was full of merit. Winx shouldn't lose - but if she does Benbatl could be the horse to knock her off.

Take Winx and Benbatl in a quinella and in the unlikely event that the European star knocks off our first lady of the turf you could be just about the only person cheering, even if it's just when you go to the window to collect.