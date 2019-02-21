Menu
The latest track map for Cyclone Oma shows it turning north off the Sunshine Coast parallel with Tewantin on Saturday. Forecasters warn a lot of doubt still existed around its future movements after that.
Weather

How to pack an emergency kit for a cyclone

by Staff writers
21st Feb 2019 1:49 PM

A CYCLONE watch has been issued from Bundaberg to Ballina as Cyclone Oma continues its ominous approach to the southeast Queensland.

While there is only a 20 per cent chance of the cyclone crossing the coast, residents in the areas under the watch are still advised to pack an emergency kit in the event it does.

An emergency kit contains a collection of essential items that you will need in the event of a cyclone and should be kept in a sturdy, easy-to-carry bag or waterproof storage box.

>>Six metre waves to hit CQ coast

>>'Pack up and leave': Warning to campers

>>PHOTOS: Monster tides almost swallow pier

 

Your kit should contain:

A torch

A portable radio

Sturdy gloves

Fresh water for three days

Toiletries

Waterproof bags

Three days worth of non-perishable food and can opener

Essential medication

First aid kit

Spare batteries for radio, torch and mobile phone

Baby formula and nappies

Important documents in sealed bags or scanned to a USB

For further information on what you should do in the event of an emergency, visit getready.qld.gov.au

