How to plan your wedding during COVID-19

The Clarence Valley Virtual Wedding Expo will take place at www.mxbridal.com.au from August 28 to 30, 2020.

THE COVID-19 pandemic has put a major dent in the wedding plans for many a bride and groom. But loving couples can only put off their nuptials for so long, and like many businesses the wedding industry is finding ways to provide viable marriage services in this new world.

This weekend MX Bridal 2020 will showcase all the latest offerings from wedding service providers from throughout the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour in the Clarence Valley’s first ever virtual bridal expo.

Leah Stevenson from Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear in Grafton has organised the three-day event with Emma Ocholla from Zaaton It and Media.

“MX Bridal 2020 is an online platform that helps to connect brides and grooms with wedding professionals in the area,” Ms Stevenson said.

“With COVID19, a lot of brides were postponing weddings and those that were getting engaged didn’t really know whether to start planning.

“So we thought it would be a great encouragement to local couples and a boost to the wedding industry.”

She said the pair had been talking about teaming up on an event like this even before the pandemic forced traditional physical events to look at digital-only options.

“It’s been simmering away on the back of my mind for some time and with COVID coming up and so many restrictions on physical occasions and everything going online we thought it was the perfect time to have a go at it,” she said in an interview on Loving Life FM’s Kickstart Your Day With Damo.

The wedding services showcased in the virtual expo include venues, transport, dresses, videography, photography, a lolly bar, marquee hire, entertainment and DJs and celebrants.

It will also feature a fashion parade, demonstration videos, special offers, prizes and a photo booth, while wedding experts and vendors will be available to answer questions.

“Couples can browse all the vendors we have lined up and have the option to chat with the vendors during the expo if they want to know more information,” Ms Stevenson said.

“It will have all the benfits you’ve come to know from a traditional bridal expo.

“MX Bridal 2020 might be the wedding planner that you’ve been looking for.”

The free events opens at midday on Friday. Those who register will be sent a password to access the site.

“It’s easy to attend. Just pop on over to www.mxbridal.com.au and register.

“You can attend the expo from the comfort of your own home, PJs and champagne optional.”

Once the expo is over MX Bridal 2020 will remain open as an extensive online directory for

anyone planning their big day.

“With social distancing and restrictions in place people are becoming used to researching and buying online and I think we need to encourage local businesses to offer a great online experience as well as the excellent in-store service they already offer,” Mr Ocholla said.