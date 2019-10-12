How to raise cash quickly

There are many ways to raise cash fast, but some cost you much more than others.

Imagine the stash of money you've set aside for surprises such as health emergencies and impulse purchases dries up, but you need cash as soon as possible.

Don't panic, because there are plenty of other ways to bridge the gap.

"The first port-of-call would typically be a credit card," said Yanir Yakutiel, the founder and chief executive of lending hub Lumi.

"Given existing facilities, that is a reasonable way to act with money quickly - especially if you're able to repay the money very, very quickly, because a credit card is a very expensive form of money," Mr Yakutiel said.

However, understand that cash advances on credit cards often attract fees and will start charging you interest immediately.

Mr Yakutiel said another form of funding was the platforms supported by the growing alternative personal loan network.

Yanir Yakutiel founder and CEO of Sail. Source: Supplied

"Ratesetter is one of them," he said.

"SocietyOne is another - these are for people that are marginally outside the bank's lending appetite.

"I think that they are good options if it serves a purpose.

"Debt should be used to smooth out the fluctuations in income or for large, lumpy purchases."

Other products exist at the margins, including buy-now-pay-later options schemes such as Afterpay that fund small-ticket items over a tight time-frame.

"That's for teenage girls - they want to buy 100 bucks of make-up, but you can't buy a car," Mr Yakutiel said.

The founder of the financial education company SkilledSmart, Paridhi Jain, said people should reduce their financial commitments by figuring out where their cash was going and identify savings opportunities.

"Most people have no idea where their money goes," she said. Audit old, recurring payments you perhaps forgot to cancel - a subscription to a gym or cloud storage service - because cuts create more space in the budget.

"While this might not be sexy, it works," said Ms Jain, who also advised selling stuff through Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace.

"It's never been easier to sell your unused and loved goods.

Do a spring clean and sell what you can get rid of," she said.

Also check your pockets. Travel Money Oz general Manager Scott McCullough said there was more than $2 billion of "could-be" cash in Aussie back pockets.

"Many Australians are unaware of the unused foreign currency lying dormant around their house," he said.

People return home from overseas holiday with an average of $184 in unused currency.

Dig out your spare holiday cash and check what it would fetch, Mr McCullough said.

"USD$66 in unused American restaurant tips could get you around AU$92 today; 500,000 Colombian peso could buy you a cool AUD$177, and that leftover 659,250 rupiah from your Balinese break could get you around AU$55," he said.

Other ways to raise some quick revenue include selling an old mobile phone, or asking a family member or friend for a short-term loans. But beware of payday loans that can charge more than 50 per cent in annual interest - more than twice as much as credit cards.