How to sandbag effectively in a flood

Yamba SES Training Co-ordinator Terrie Murray (left) and Acting Controller Michelle Fraser with shovels in hand for the sand bagging operations during the East Coast low that travelled across the Clarence Valley on Saturday, 18th March, 2017.

IF YOU are concerned about flooding at your house, sandbagging is the best way to protect your property.

The NSW SES have advice about the best way to sandbag to help waterproof your home.

Waterproofing

Sandbag walls are not waterproof, but laying a plastic sheet under the sandbags can help stop the water. It is best to threat the plastic between layers.

You should avoid placing the plastic solely on the outside of the wall in the direction of the water.

If you are using dry sand, the sandbags will not easily mould or conform to shape. IF you place the plastic within the sandbag wall, the outside layers will become wet and conform to the shape and fill in any small crevices.

Coffs Harbour SES crew members prepare sandbags with a flood watch issued by the Bureau of Meteorology. Photo: Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Where to place sandbags

Cover drainage holes (toilet, shower, bath and flow) to stop the backflow of contaminated water.

Build sandbag walls across doorways. The number of layers needed will depend on the flood height.

Make sure you can exit the building through one doorway, do this by building the sandbag wall with enough space to open the door.

Air vents between brickwork may also require sandbags. Small vents may be covered with waterproof tape or plastic.

Protect air vents or drains with sandbags or tape. To avoid backflow of toilets, block them with a small plastic bag of sand and weigh it down with a larger sandbag.

Sandbags outside the LJ Hooker office on the Esplanade at Scarness. Tannie Pugh from the office puts the bags in place. Alistair Brightman

