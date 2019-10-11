How to support the fire recovery at this emergency stage

RFS assess the situation from a water tank at Ewingar.

THE community is responding with generous country spirit to the fire disaster at Rappville and Busbys Flat.

Here are some ways to help and what is on offer for those affected.. We will update this list as more information comes in.

Stock fodder

Anyone in the fire area that needs emergency fodder, can call 1800 814 647 to receive fodder at no cost.

What to donate

Casino Golf Club is taking new and unused items with specific items such as:

Pawpaw ointment

Nappies

Fresh fruit (for school students and firies)

Bottled water

Family size pasta packs (alfredo, etc)

Burn cream

Coffee

Tinned beetroot

Tinned pineapple slices

Rice

Fuel Vouchers

Working dog feed

Chook feed

Casino Golf Club has set up a fundriaisng account with 100% of money donated going to families affected by the fires.

ℹ️ Account details are:

Summerland Credit Union

Name: Fire Aid

BSB: 728 728

ACC: 2232 5706

Cash donations can also be made at all Summerland Credit Union branches

Free meals

Casino RSM in Canterbury St is offering free meals to fire affected people.

Treat yourself

Kyogle business Feather & Stone is offering treatments to active serving RFS and SES members.

"In light of having friends and family directly involved in fires in Rappville, Tenterfield, Drake and Angourie we would like to treat those who have given up their own time and safety to ensure our people still have homes, their belongings and most importantly their lives," business owner Jess Ind said.

Choose from half hour massage, half hour facial, express manicure, express pedicure,

* One offer valid per person. Redemption only by active serving members directly involved in above fires. Offer valid till Saturday, November 30.

Spare rooms

Residents can register as offering accommodation at the evacuation centres.

Make high energy bars for firies

Rather than donate food, the RFS kitchen, 40 Neville Bienke Memorial Dr, Casino, needs high energy bars for RFS working out in the field. they currently have enough helping hands in the kitchen.

Rappville run

On Saturday, dependent on fire conditions Glenn Bridge from Coraki and Damien Rose from Grafton's TNT Towing are doing a run out to Rappville with trucks loaded with hay, baby clothes etc. Damien said if anyone needed a hand moving stuff, they would help.

If you want to give a hand at this spontaneous working bee call Damien on 0417 318 181

Emergency child care

Rainbow Station Early Education Centre, 48 Colches Street in Casino is available for emergency child care to any families affected by the fires. Please contact Caitlin or Jess on 66624209

School uniforms

Rappville School said what was needed most is water.

The school is offering second-hand uniforms to families who need them after the fires.

Evacuation centres

The Northern Rivers Emergency Operation Centre has established two evacuation centres at:

St Mary's Catholic College in Canterbury Street, Casino and Woodburn Memorial Hall - Pacific Highway/River Street, Woodburn

Small domestic animals are able to be brought to these centres

Do not bring donations to the evac centre.

Larger animals

Richmond Valley Council has also set up an emergency site at Casino Show Ground for larger animals where owners are able to camp over night.

Register

Red Cross operate Register. Find. Unite. to link people during an emergency.

Click here to register yourself and to find anyone missing

Our Two Hands

The Casino charity run by Bianca and James Macdonald responds on a family by family basis and posts regular updates on their Facebook Page and list exactly what is needed.

At this stage they are only collecting the essentials listed in each post as donations as well as non perishable food items, medical supplies, pet food and water.

"At this stage we are in emergency support stages . People have no place to store things and no real clarity on what they will need."

Go to Our Two Hands Facebook Page for details and updates.

Government assistance

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444. To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au