How to survive a summer without Friday night footy

OUT AND ABOUT: The 2019-20 summer season of eliminating cane toads from the Lower Clarence gets underway tonight.Cane toads are back out and about Scott Lenton

WITH people scrambling for an alternative to Friday night footy, the answer might be right outside your door.

As cane toads wake from their winter slumber Friday night toading is back on and people from around the Clarence care being urged to get out and help stop the toads march southward.

Meeting at the Ashby hall between 7.15pm and 7.30pm Clarence Valley Conservation in Actions' Scott Lenton said in a facebook post that they would be toading for about two hours.

"Last season we visited Ashby 4 times and collected an average of about 420 toads each night,” he said.

"It will be very interesting to see what we find after giving this area a bit of effort last season.”

He encouraged people to wear closed in shoes like old joggers or work boots and to bring a torch or head lamp.

CVCIA Landcare will loan a fluro vest, provide gloves, free instruction, education, some healthy exercise, and most likely sightings of some cool local wildlife to reward your efforts for coming along.