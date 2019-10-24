Menu
Cowper: The real story behind the tragedy
Offbeat

HOW TO: Your guide to accessing Cowper podcast

Kathryn Lewis
by
24th Oct 2019 1:00 PM

HAVE you listened to episode one of Cowper yet?

We have been overwhelmed with residents eager to hear the story behind the Cowper bus tragedy, but unsure of how to access it.

Here is an easy step-by-step guide of how to access Cowper.

ONLINE:

Visit www.dailyexaminer.com.au/feature/cowperpodcast/ and click on the free story titled, COWPER: Podcast Episode Guide.

Each Sunday, this story will be updated with the latest episode.

APPLE PODCASTS (IPHONE):

Click on the app, Podcasts.

Touch 'search' in the bottom right-hand corner. Type 'Cowper' into the search bar.

Touch the show called Cowper by the Grafton Daily Examiner.

Touch 'Subscribe' and enjoy a new episode each Sunday.

SPOTIFY (ANDROID OR IPHONE):

Open the app, Play Store on android phones, or Podcasts on Iphones.

Search for Spotify.

Touch, install. When it has loaded touch, open.

Touch 'search' in middle of the bottom-panel.

Type 'Cowper' in the search bar. Click on 'Cowper' by the Grafton Daily Examiner.

In the top right corner touch 'Follow' to ensure you don't miss an episode. Enjoy a new episode of Cowper each Sunday.

