Empty Surfers
Business

How toilet paper is saving a Queensland business

by JACOB MILEY
27th Mar 2020 11:42 AM
A Surfers Paradise business owner has never in 14 years sold toilet paper at his store but now it's keeping him afloat.

Toilet paper has been in hot demand since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Australia, with panicked residents wiping out stock across supermarkets.

So Mohammad Didorally, manager of Global Brands Outlet, thought "why not". A pallet's worth was on Thursday out the front of the Surfers Paradise store.

"I've never sold toilet paper in 14 years," he said.

"There's a demand for it, it's crazy.

"It (the toilet paper) is walking out the door, mate.

"I'm not doing anything inside the store at the moment. It's just that selling, it's keeping the business going."

 

 

A customer purchases a packet of toilet paper at Global Brands Outlet in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
A customer purchases a packet of toilet paper at Global Brands Outlet in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

 

Mr Didorally made the decision to stock the toilet paper outside of his store about three weeks ago after seeing the panic buying on the news.

"If I didn't have that I would be closing and not coming to work," he said.

The business owner said people had also been asking for hand sanitiser and masks as they had already sold out.

A new shipment is due next week.

Originally published as How toilet paper is saving a Gold Coast business

