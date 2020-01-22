Menu
How unhealthy is the Clarence Valley?

22nd Jan 2020 1:00 AM
GRAFTON leads the Clarence Valley with the highest rate of obesity and lack of exercise according to new analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

Grafton weighed in the heaviest with 42 per cent of the Jacaranda city's population obese or overweight. Out of town, in the Grafton region, 36 per cent of adults are obese or overweight.

Closer to the coast the number continues to decline with 33 per cent of people obese or overweight in Maclean, Yamba and Iluka.

Tamworth has been named the obesity capital of Australia with two in three (61.2 per cent) adults in the western suburbs weighing in with a BMI that makes them obese.

In terms of a healthy lifestyle, The Clarence Valley regions rate similarly when it comes to smoking with Grafton City the highest (21.4 per cent), followed by Grafton region (19.4 per cent) and Maclean, Yamba, Iluka the lowest (18.7 per cent).

Alcohol consumption is highest in the Grafton region (23.6 per cent) and lowest in Grafton city and Maclean, Yamba, Iluka region (18.8 per cent, 18.7 per cent respectively).

The Grafton region also scores the highest for inactivity, with 74.4 per cent of adults doing little or no regular exercise. 67.8 per cent of adults in Grafton were also inactive and Yamba, Maclean, Iluka scored the best with 63.4 per cent of adults performing little or no exercise.

