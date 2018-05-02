How to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Everything you need to know about the Royal wedding

THE big day is here! After months of anticipation, Prince Harry and his Hollywood starlet Meghan Markle will finally tie the knot tonight, Aussie time.

If you weren't lucky enough to score an invite to the social event of the year, fear not.

News.com.au will have you covered with a live feed of the ceremony at St George's Chapel here on the site and on our Facebook page, as well as commentary from our UK correspondents, photos, news and video updates as it happens.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story has captivated the world.

HOW TO WATCH THE ROYAL WEDDING

• There will be a live stream of the wedding proceedings on news.com.au's live blog tonight

• The ABC will offer rolling coverage from 7.30pm hosted by Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez live from London

• Channel 7 will also have coverage from Melissa Doyle and Seven News anchor Michael Usher live from Windsor Castle from 7pm

• Channel 9 will begin its rolling coverage of the royal wedding from 7pm, hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner

• On Foxtel there will be rolling live coverage available on channels such as UKTV, the Comedy Channel and E! Those looking for a traditional British take on the wedding can tune into UKTV, which will show the BBC's coverage.

Meanwhile there will be a more Hollywood take on things with E!'s LIVE From the Royal Wedding from 7pm, hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski.

Also available on pay TV is Live: The Royal Wedding With Cord & Tish from 9.30pm.

"My pick would the program hosted by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon on Fox8 and the Comedy Channel, reprising their characters Cord and Tish," news.com.au's TV critic Wenlei Ma recommends.

"The comedians have previously donned those guises for the American Rose Bowl and, hopefully, the pair will lend a sense of perspective to the whole, doillied affair.

"For local voices that won't over-gush, the ABC's coverage will be hosted by Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez."

This will also be the first royal wedding available on audio streaming services. Decca Records will release a digital recording of the royal wedding online, meaning it can be listened to on Spotify or Apple Music just hours after it takes place.

HOW THE DAY WILL UNFOLD?

Royal Wedding plans: A walk through of how the weddind day will unfold.

• 6pm AEST (9am UK time): The 1200 members of the public permitted to watch the wedding from the grounds of Windsor Castle will begin to arrive.

• 6.30pm (9.30am UK time): The 600 guests invited to the wedding service will start to file into St George's Chapel via the south door.

• 8.20pm (11.20am UK time): Members of the royal family will arrive, entering the chapel through separate entrance the Gailee Porch.

• 8.45pm (11.45am UK time): Prince Harry and his best man Prince William will arrive, greeting 200 guests from Harry's chosen charities in the Horseshoe Cloister and entering the chapel through the West Steps.

• 8.55pm (11.55 UK time): Queen Elizabeth will arrive followed by Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland. The Suits star will wave to the public as she makes her way to the chapel in a carriage along Windsor Castle's main drive, known as the Long Walk. Meghan will meet her father Thomas Markle at the West Steps chapel entrance and he will walk her down the aisle.

• 9pm (midday UK time): The wedding service begins and will last about one hour, televised live around the globe.

• 10pm (1pm UK time): After greeting more of their charity guests, newly married Harry and Meghan will go on a 25-minute carriage procession through Windsor town.

• 10.30pm (1.30pm UK time): Harry and Meghan will meet guests at Windsor Castle's St George's Hall for an afternoon reception hosted by the Queen. This will not be televised.

• 4am (7pm UK time): The festivities will continue with an evening reception, hosted by Prince Charles, at Windsor Castle's Frogmore House. This will be a more intimate and casual affair - with 200 guests - and no media coverage.

CAN I WATCH THE WEDDING RECEPTION?

The traditional plain gold wedding band now sits next to the much larger engagement ring. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Milligan, Pool

This is highly unlikely as it is considered a private event for guests only.

After the ceremony, there will be footage of the newlyweds' carriage procession around Windsor.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for the event, lining the route along Castle Hill, High St, Sheet St, Kings Rd and Albert Rd.