How well do you know the Valley's Islands?

AS THE 53 Island project continues and the festival gets closer we're asking readers "How well do you know your local islands?” Anyone who can guess the name of this island wins a set of very unique island posters from the 53 Islands committee.

Here are your clues:

1. It's 27 hectares.

2. It's on Yaegl land.

3. It's a nature reserve.

LEFT: No island in 1942. RIGHT: The island in 2001.

4. It's a new island. Until about 50 years ago, it was just a sandbar, only seen at low tide. The story goes that one of the locals brought soil across by boat, and planted trees there. The sandbar grew higher, catching flood debris washing down the river. More plants grew, catching more debris, building up more soil, and it became an island with mangroves and trees. And it's still growing.

5. In 1979 the island was cleared to try to improve the flow of floodwaters, but the native plants regrew quickly.

6. The island is named after the family who used to own the surrounding land. But the name also means any mountain in Scotland with a height of more than 3000 feet or 914.4m.

7. It's near a village. Locals have used the island for fishing since it was a sandbar. Many people grew up swimming and boating around there.

8. You'll see birds there - a brahminy kite, pied oystercatcher, grey teal, black-fronted dotterel or a black-necked stork. You'll see casuarinas on the western side. Other native plants you'll see blackbean, forest red gum, green wattle and mangroves. There are also weeds that have washed down the river, like morning glory and balloon vine.

Send your answers via the 53 Islands Facebook page or email: 53islands@gmail.com.

The 53 Islands project is about inspiring Clarence Valley people to salute/depict/tend/explore our river islands - with art, play, landcare, science, Indigenous culture, sports, stories, music, navigation, whatever it is you do. No matter what you plan to do from October 7-20, 2019, make it about the islands. For more information check out the festival website at www.53islandsclarence.com