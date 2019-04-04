How will the budget impact Clarence?

FEDERAL MP for Page Kevin Hogan pointed to more funding for the completion of the Pacific Highway upgrade and more money for two regional funding bodies as key parts of the budget unveiled on Tuesday.

"The two things that were important to me are the Regional Growth Fund and Building Better Regions fund," he said.

"It's out of the Regional Growth fund that we were able to give $4million to the Harwood Sugar mill and the Building Better regions fund is important for things like the Maclean Riverside precinct.

"I can continue to lobby for funding for these type of infrastructure projects through these bodies."

The $158billion in tax cuts that formed a key part of the budget would help ease the financial pressure on families, Mr Hogan said

"Cost of living pressures are real and a tax cut is like a wage increase - for some families it is going to be up to $2000 extra.

"It gives more money to spend and to pay their bills."

The Government's plan to hand out electricity rebates to low-income earners was questioned by Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan, who said the Government was hoping people would forget about the past six years of rising electricity prices.

"They were elected on the platform of bringing down power prices and now they want to give $75 right on the cusp of an election," Mr Deegan said.

"I think the people of the Page electorate can see through what really amounts to an election speech because this parliament will most likely be dissolved next week."

Mr Hogan said the payment would be welcomed by those who were eligible because any form of relief would help people who were struggling to pay their bills.

"This is a targeted payment for people who are at the lower end of the income stream to help them with their power bill and I think it is wonderful news."