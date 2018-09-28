How will Valley keep up with aging population?

PLANS UNDER WAY: The land which could become the new Signature Care facility.

PLANS UNDER WAY: The land which could become the new Signature Care facility. Clarence Valley Council

THE Clarence Valley's population over 70 will rise by about 40 per cent by 2027. According to Signature Care, the population over 70 will increase to 13,503 by 2027 from 9946 in 2017.

The organisation, which has a development application before Clarence Valley Council, said there was a shortfall of 142 places, which will only get worse in the future.

Their application, on public display at the council, says Signature Care specialise in developing aged care facilities which meet all state and federal requirements and provide a high level of care and facilities ranging from ageing in place rooms for singles and couples to dedicated dementia facilities.

Signature Care's proposed facility on Bent St, South Grafton, has gone through the State Government because of zoning issues.

The State Environment Planning Policy (Housing for Seniors or People with a Disability) 2004 overrides Clarence Valley Council's Local Environment Plan, meaning the development could be approved despite it not meeting the zoning requirements.

The land, which is next to the Grafton District Golf Club, could be developed as early as the end of this year. Signature Care CEO Graeme Croft visited Grafton in April, where he said planners were already well advanced with drawing up the plans for the site.

Mr Wyatt said the Signature Care development was important with the ageing of the Australian population, particularly in regional areas.

"It becomes the hub, not only for the people here in Grafton, but for those communities who border around Grafton, where there is no aged care facilities," he said.

According to the development application, the aged care facility will contribute about $7,780,000 to the local economy per annum, excluding wages.

They will employ 167 full or part-time employees including administration, management, chefs, cleaning and maintenance. The DA suggests wage payments could be up to $6.3m per annum.