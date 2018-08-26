Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year

Hamish Broome
by
26th Aug 2018 11:37 AM

A TWEED Shire woman allegedly stole from her boss for more than a year by creating fake invoices and paying the money into her personal account.

Police arrested the 46-year-old Dulguigan resident on Thursday and charged her with one count of stealing property as a clerk/servant greater than $15,000.

The woman was employed as a store manager at a rural goods store in South Murwillumbah.

Police will allege that over a period of 18 months, she made 43 separate transactions totalling more than $24,000.

The alleged theft was discovered after suspicious activity sparked an extensive audit.

The woman was granted conditional bail and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on September 10.

dulguigan northern rivers crime steal property as a clerk/servant tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    premium_icon Overcoming adversity with The Black Tie Ball

    News GALLERY: The Black Tie Ball brought the community together for mental health

    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Hogan home to a different kind of racquet in Wooli

    Politics Page MP puts Canberra drama behind at tennis club upgrade opening

    Unique flair and creative wares in Ulmarra

    premium_icon Unique flair and creative wares in Ulmarra

    News Two new stores celebrate opening day this morning

    Winifred Matilda waltzes to 106th

    premium_icon Winifred Matilda waltzes to 106th

    News Win celebrates birthday with family

    Local Partners