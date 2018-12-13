Menu
STAR TREATMENT: Betty Petrie recently travelled to the Gold Coast to become an extra in a film called The End .
How would you feel if you became a film extra?

BETTY Petrie had her first taste of star treatment recently when she travelled to the Gold Coast to become a film extra.

It all began when she saw a television news story which had Agency 888 asking for extras.

Upon seeing the story, Ms Petrie's reaction was: "I'll put in for this just for fun".

After being interviewed, the Yeppoon woman made her way to the Gold Coast where she appeared in the comedy film The End.

She signed the necessary forms and joined up with fellow extras around her age group.

"It's quite a change in my life, a little bit of a change in direction and meeting new people," she said.

Ms Petrie was instructed to be on the film set by about 8am to 8.30pm before meals appeared out of the blue.

Wardrobe and make-up soon followed.

All it took was just four hours and the experience was over, but it will be a day she will never forget.

And it was just what she needed.

The Yeppoon woman moved to the region about a year ago after she had been living in Toowoomba.

Ms Petrie said she had found the Central Queensland region to be more laid back.

"Toowoomba has become a very big hub and a very busy place," she said.

Her other hobbies include walking along the beach, dancing and playing tennis.

