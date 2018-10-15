How would you like an ugly concrete box on your footpath?

Cranworth St resident John Hayer's protests against installing an NBN Fibre to the Node cabinet outside his home have resulted in the company deciding to find another location for the piece of infrastructure.

A GRAFTON resident has enlisted the power of the press to win a battle with NBN Co to stop construction of a Fibre to the Node cabinet outside his house.

For eight years Cranworth St resident John Hayer has enjoyed his view across the street to a park and Grafton Race Track.

He had grown a small hedge across the front boundary of his property to establish a screen.

On Thursday, with no warning, NBN Co contractors arrived outside his house and began digging trenches.

"I wasn't too worried about that,” he said. "It made a bit of mess, but I knew the grass would grow back.

"On Friday they started to put up some form work for some sort of concrete box. They said it was going to be about 2 metres tall.”

Mr Hayer said the workers had pressed ahead and ignored his calls for more time to find out what was happening.

"All I wanted was a couple of days to find out if there was another place they could put it,” he said.

"I didn't want it out the front spoiling the view and lowering the value of my property.”

Instead the workers urged Mr Hayer to allow to continue construction and to put in a complaint.

"They told me there was more money for them if they built it and then had to tear it down, if my complaint was successful,” he said.

Mr Hayer said he was even prepared to be arrested if the contractors continued the work in front of his property.

He also cut down the hedge across his property when he suspected NBN Co had chosen his property because the hedge provided a screen for the proposed construction.

Eventually a frustrated Mr Hayer contacted The Daily Examiner on Monday morning and soon after I arrived at his house the attitude of the workers changed.

A cement truck arrived, but after a few minutes, it moved on, ostensibly because it was too wet to pour concrete.

After about 20 minutes a contractor walked over to the front of his house and said his superiors had called off the construction and authorised his team to find another location for the cabinet.

As I drove off, several of the workers were measuring up the footpath across the road, where there are no houses.

An NBN Co spokesperson said under the Telecommunication Act, it was legally able to access the land on the footpath, which belonged to Clarence Valley Council.

"We formally engage with the land owner (council) during the design phase and provide them formal notification of our intention to install infrastructure on their land,” the spokesperson said.

"This provides council with an opportunity to dispute the intended location, and as the landowner they are the only party able to formally object.

"As part of our commitment to community consultation, we also drop flyers to local residents, which contain contact details for residents who have concerns.”

He said the positioning Fibre to the Node cabinets was a complex as each cabinet connected up to 400 residences to the NBN.

"The position of the node is determined carefully following NBN Co's network design rules to allow the best possible internet and phone services to the surrounding community,” he said.

"In determining the most appropriate position, NBN Co's process requires consideration of around 30 criteria relating to safety, design, network requirements and serviceability.

"NBN Co regularly takes on board feedback from residents about nodes and will consider changes to designs and/or locations where it can be achieved without compromising the safety of workers or the integrity and proper functioning of the network.”