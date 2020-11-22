How you can help feed 6 million Australians in need

WITH the coronavirus pandemic, devastating bushfires, drought and flood affecting so many Australians in 2020, research from Foodbank’s Hunger Report has revealed a significant increase in the number of Australians seeking food relief and support.

As a result of the pandemic, around 30 per cent of Australians are experiencing food insecurity for the first time, while the number of Australians seeking food support at least once a week has doubled to 31 per cent when compared to 2019.

Following what has been a difficult year for many Australians, Woolworths across NSW is encouraging customers to give back to people in need this Christmas, through its annual OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

Woolworths Grafton Store Manager, Gary O’Neil said as Woolworths Grafton customers get ready to celebrate Christmas, it’s important to remember those in the community who will be doing it tough this season.

“We’re always amazed by the generosity of our customers and we’re encouraging those who are in a position to help to donate and help make a real difference to those who need it most,” he said.

From now until December 24, customers at Woolworths Grafton who spend over $30 at the self-checkout will have the option to make a donation to the Appeal by rounding-up the cost of their shop to the nearest dollar. Customers can also choose to make a 50 cent donation when they shop, with each donation helping to provide one nutritious meal to a person in need.

“The ongoing financial and economic impacts of COVID-19 means more Australians are experiencing food insecurity than ever, with many going without a meal at Christmas time,” OzHarvest state manager Richard Watson said.

“We’re asking Woolworths Grafton customers to show their generosity by donating to this year’s OzHarvest Christmas Appeal to help keep our wheels turning and provide vital food relief this holiday season and beyond. This fantastic appeal will help provide six million meals to Aussies in need.”

Woolworths is also bringing back its popular limited-edition Santa Cookies which will be available in store from November 25 2020, with 50 cents from every packet sold will go to OzHarvest to help the charity feed Australians in need.

Woolworths has partnered with OzHarvest since 2008 to help reduce food waste by providing surplus fresh food from their supermarkets to Aussies who would otherwise go without.