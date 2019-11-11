How you can help in bushfire fight

Three people have died and 200 homes and sheds have been destroyed following a devastating weekend of bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland, with the worst yet to come on Tuesday.

As well as residents in NSW and Queensland, those in parts of Western Australia are also on high alert with an "extreme fire danger" forecast for the southern interior.

In Queensland, 51 fires are still burning; in NSW, 61, and both states have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tuesday's conditions.

"I think we are all a bit shell-shocked and coming to terms with the death of our friends and coming to terms with losing all of our belongings and our structures and our homes and our lives," Glen Innes mayor Carol Sparks said yesterday. Two of the three fatalities occurred near the town, and damage has been widespread.

"We're going to have to have a big rethink about the future of our community," she said.

"We have lost so much."

Here's what you can do to help those affected or in need.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old Own Whalan at Club Taree Evacuation Centre on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

DONATIONS

The Salvation Army has launched The Bushfire Disaster Appeal to allow Australians to support the communities affected.

The appeal will position the Salvos to move beyond the current support of evacuees and emergency personnel and into the sustained effort required through the recovery and rebuild phases to come.

The Salvation Army's Emergency Services teams are active at six evacuation centres in NSW, and they hope to raise $3 million - with a $500,000 contribution from leading corporate donor Woolworths already.

THREAD #NSWFires Bushfire Support: GoFundMe for the MidCoast area (Old Bar, Wallabi Point, Rainbow Flat, Bobin and more) - will keep adding official pages as I see them, please comment any more below https://t.co/kQtn63IghI — Laura Polson (@laura_polson) November 9, 2019

Several GoFundMe pages have also been set up in NSW's mid-coast area:

• Mid Coast Bushfire Relief

• Willawarren and Bobin Residents

• Wytaliba

•Rainbow Flat

A NSW Rural Fire service page has also been created.

You can also donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery by calling 1800 811 700 or making a donation online.

Red Cross will use the donations to help affected communities by providing aid as well as stocks of critical disaster response equipment, including water filtration, shelter, hygiene and cooking kits for use in emergencies.

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital treat a burnt koala that was rescued from the fire ground. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Hundreds of koalas are also estimated to have been killed by the bushfires that raged near NSW's Port Macquarie, with rescuers desperate to find survivors.

•To help koalas in the mid-coast area,Koalas in Carehave donation details on their Facebook page.

The organisation is asking for donations like Napisan, disposable gloves and cottonwool balls, cordless clippers and leaves.

• Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have also organised a fundraising appeal to help the wildlife affected in that area.

FOR THOSE AFFECTED

For those who've lost their homes to the fire, the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance have been activated to provide financial assistance. Payments will provide $1000 for adults and $400 for children.

There is also a Disaster Recovery Allowance that provides 13 weeks of income support to compensate people for loss of income. Fire victims can contact Centrelink to receive their payments.

Mr Morrison talks to locals during a visit to Club Taree Evacuation Centre. Picture: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS, LICENCES AND NUMBER PLATES

According to Service NSW, registration and licensing concessions and refunds will be offered to customers if their vehicle or other relevant documentation has been lost, damaged or destroyed during the fires.

BIRTH, MARRIAGE OR CHANGE OF NAME CERTIFICATES

Certificates that have been destroyed as a result of the fires can be reissued at no charge.

An application form for the issue of one will need to be sent into a disaster recovery centre.

TOLLS

The $40 tag security deposit/s on an RMS E-Toll tag will be waived if a tag has been lost, damaged or destroyed during the fires.

HOME BUILDING CARDS

Service NSW is offering free replacement of Home Building cards for any lost in the bushfires.

To apply for a replacement card, use the Application for a Duplicate Licence, Certificate or Permit form.