Letters to the Editor

How you can help native animals in the drought

12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
JUST sending out a plea for all residents in our towns and semi-rural areas to put a bucket of water out for the native animals.

Place a few bricks around the bucket to steady it against falling and even the smaller creatures such as bandicoots and echidnas will be able to climb up and get a drink, pop a stick in and the birds will also be able to drink and bathe safely.

All the dams are drying out, the creeks also, I see animals clearly looking dazed and very thin, they are being struck by cars in alarming numbers; I feel this is a result of their searching for water and food in unfamiliar areas.

Let's help out our native animals in this terrible drought.

BRONWYN WATERMAN, Crows Nest

