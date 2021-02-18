How you can keep getting Clarence Valley news

Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages, but you know what? It's actually easier to get your local news direct from The Daily Examiner.

Here's how.

You can get alerts and newsletters for free

If you just want to have a quick read of the local headlines before racing out the door, you can sign up to receive our free newsletters and alerts.

You can follow a specific topic or issue

Do you only want to get alerts about local crime? No problem! Here's a list of popular topics that other readers follow:

Clarence Crime

Clarence Cricket

Clarence Valley Council

Coastal Views

Clarence Development

Clarence Business

Simply click one of these links, then select "Follow topic" in the top right corner of your screen (you will need to be signed in to do this). You will now receive an email alert the next time one of our local journalists writes about this topic.

If you change your mind down the track, you can easily unfollow it. Simply click on the topic again at the bottom of a story, then click 'Unfollow' in the top right corner.

You can follow a specific journalist

If you love a particular journalist's style, why not follow what they write? Simply select your favourite Clarence Valley reporter below and click 'Follow' in the top right corner.

Adam Hourigan

Jenna Thompson

Jarrard Potter

Bill North

If you have a story to tell, an issue you think we should cover, or simply want to say hi, send us an email to:

dailyexaminer@news.com.au