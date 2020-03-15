How you can recycle household plastic in the Clarence Valley

Clarence Valley families could use up to 20 pieces of single use plastic (SUP) in a day. By the time lunches are packed and cereal eaten, the dog and cat fed and you have enjoyed pasta for dinner there’s a lot of waste that can’t be recycled.

Grafton Regional Gallery has joined forces with Sydney artists Goldberg Aberline Studios (GAS) to call attention to the amount of single use plastics used in day-to-day life, and encourage people to reconsider their relationship to waste.

The NOW+ Project is a year-long campaign to raise awareness of single use plastics and create a sculptural wave of change. The community can get involved by collecting single use plastics throughout the year. The first collection will be during the Plunge Art and Culture Festival where people can bring their SUP’s to a council drop off point between March 17 and 27.

“We want people to participate in using this non-recyclable material to create artwork and see beauty in the discarded by giving it another life,” gallery director Niomi Sands said.

“These materials will be used later to create usable products, closing the loop.”

Maurice Goldberg from Goldberg Aberline Studios recycling single use plastics.

Community members can join local artists and the GAS team in three free workshops held during the Plunge Festival and be part of this environmental public art experience.

People will use these plastics to create artworks which will be used to manufacture inflatable sculptures and displayed in the refurbished Grafton Regional Gallery in February 2021.

As an organisation, the gallery is challenging all council offices to collect their plastics and encourages other business to get involved.

Clarence Valley schools will have the chance to win a pack of art supplies by supporting the project and collecting single use plastics at their school.

SUP collections points between March 17-27:

Clarence Valley Libraries: Yamba, Iluka, Maclean and Grafton;

Grafton Regional Gallery;

Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba;

Yamba Art Space;

Clarence Valley Council offices in Prince St, Grafton and River St, Maclean.

RSVP to all workshops via Eventbrite. Search ‘NOW+ Project’.