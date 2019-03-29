Eye-watering cost of hiring superyacht

One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.

One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.

A SUPERYACHT flotilla has descended on the Gold Coast's biggest shipyard as it becomes a more popular stop-off for repair work.

Among the 18 floating palaces docked at Gold Coast City Marina is SuRi, one of the world's most impressive expedition superyachts.

One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.

The 63-metre stunner - available for charter at an eye-watering $493,000 a week - comes with a massage room, helicopter, sea plane, jacuzzi, gymnasium, helipad and a full play-mode toybox of wave-runners, jet skis, kayaks, dive gear, a dune buggy, hovercraft and waterskis.

Its owners prefer to go under the radar but their vessel typically cruises the South Pacific and Fiji region in summer and winter in South America.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE GOLD COAST BULLETIN - JUST $1 FOR THE FIRST 28 DAYS

One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.

GOLD COAST SPIT DEVELOPMENT: SOUTHPORT YACHT CLUB SAYS PROGRESS MUST HAPPEN NOW

GC City Marina CEO Trenton Gay, who has long lobbied for more support for the superyacht sector, said that work was paying off with the influx of big vessels.

"SuRi's visit is another clear and exciting sign of an increasing influx of larger international vessels choosing to visit the Gold Coast," Mr Gay said.