Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.
One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.
Offbeat

Eye-watering cost of hiring superyacht

by Ryan Keen
29th Mar 2019 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPERYACHT flotilla has descended on the Gold Coast's biggest shipyard as it becomes a more popular stop-off for repair work.

Among the 18 floating palaces docked at Gold Coast City Marina is SuRi, one of the world's most impressive expedition superyachts.

One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.
One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.

The 63-metre stunner - available for charter at an eye-watering $493,000 a week - comes with a massage room, helicopter, sea plane, jacuzzi, gymnasium, helipad and a full play-mode toybox of wave-runners, jet skis, kayaks, dive gear, a dune buggy, hovercraft and waterskis.

Its owners prefer to go under the radar but their vessel typically cruises the South Pacific and Fiji region in summer and winter in South America.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE GOLD COAST BULLETIN - JUST $1 FOR THE FIRST 28 DAYS

One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.
One of the world’s most notable expedition superyachts, M/Y SuRi has docked at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard (GCCM) for major repair and refit work.

GOLD COAST SPIT DEVELOPMENT: SOUTHPORT YACHT CLUB SAYS PROGRESS MUST HAPPEN NOW

GC City Marina CEO Trenton Gay, who has long lobbied for more support for the superyacht sector, said that work was paying off with the influx of big vessels.

"SuRi's visit is another clear and exciting sign of an increasing influx of larger international vessels choosing to visit the Gold Coast," Mr Gay said.

superyacht

Top Stories

    Clarence parents rally for more supervision of school buses

    premium_icon Clarence parents rally for more supervision of school buses

    News A Clarence Valley mother has urged parents to come together to tackle bullying on school buses

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:57 AM
    More than just a regular shave

    More than just a regular shave

    News Event this weekend holds extra significance for one woman

    Medical centre wins approval tick from council

    premium_icon Medical centre wins approval tick from council

    Council News Opening hours fail to shock councillors

    Young offender given last chance to stay out of jail

    premium_icon Young offender given last chance to stay out of jail

    Crime 19-year-old released from jail to serve sentence in community