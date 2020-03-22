Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Linny Taylor of Castaway Barber with long-time customer Arthur George. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Linny Taylor of Castaway Barber with long-time customer Arthur George. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Trend setting

How you can stay fly in isolation with mobile haircuts

Ashley Carter
22nd Mar 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COOLUM Beach barber is making life a little easier for those stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic by offering mobile haircutting services.

Castaway Barbers will provide mobile haircuts to any seniors, pensioners or anyone with health conditions that require them to self isolate during the "crazy time".

"We're just trying to offer another service for everyone while this is going on so people can still look good," owner Linny Taylor said.

"Also we will be providing a gazebo set-up out the back of the shop in the car park for people who wish to stay out of the shops and in the fresh air."

Castaway Barbers in Coolum Beach are offering mobile services from Monday for elderly or vulnerable people who can’t leave their homes in the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured with Ms Taylor is shop manager/barber Dan Ray. Photo: Patrick Woods.
Castaway Barbers in Coolum Beach are offering mobile services from Monday for elderly or vulnerable people who can’t leave their homes in the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured with Ms Taylor is shop manager/barber Dan Ray. Photo: Patrick Woods.

Ms Taylor said all staff had been trained with hygiene requirements and all tools and equipment would be cleaned with high-grade disinfectant after every client.

Prices will be kept the same but customers will not be charged a fee for mobile services.

Castaway Barbers is located on David Low Way at Coolum Beach.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

barber coolum coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast haircut
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRCA announce competition premiers after season cancellation

        premium_icon CRCA announce competition premiers after season cancellation

        Cricket WITH the coronavirus pandemic forcing a premature end to the Clarence River Cricket Association season, the competition premiers have been decided

        Coronavirus forces cancellation of another Clarence event

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces cancellation of another Clarence event

        News The NSW Government’s ban of events of more than 500 people in response to the...

        Is the Clarence too complacent about coronavirus?

        premium_icon Is the Clarence too complacent about coronavirus?

        Opinion We may not have any ‘official’ cases here, but it doesn’t mean it’s not here

        Health cold shoulder to Clarence coronavirus measures

        premium_icon Health cold shoulder to Clarence coronavirus measures

        News Clarence Valley doctors say there should be local measures to combat coronavirus...