How you could be the Valley's next successful entrepreneur

Shot of young woman taking down notes in diary. Female university student preparing note for the exam at library.

Shot of young woman taking down notes in diary. Female university student preparing note for the exam at library. Jacob Ammentorp Lund

DO YOU have the next exceptional business idea?

A new program is on its way to Grafton next week, aimed at people aged 15-24 who aren't currently employed or studying and embracing their most creative and unique ideas to push them towards a future of entrepreneurship.

The Youth Entrepreneurship program is an 11-week workshop that will take place in Grafton from Tuesday.

Cherie Topfer and Crystal McGregor are the women behind the program and they can't wait to hear what exceptional ideas the Valley's young people have to offer.

Ms Topfer said participants work individually or in groups to come up with a business idea and over the course put together a pitch to show to the community.

Ms Topfer said they had heard some wonderful ideas from "tinder for dogs", an app which connects those who would love to spend time with a pup with the people who have to leave them at home while they head off to work, to the "sharkinator", a device stuck to a surfboard that alerts a watch device when a shark is close by.

For more information visit yep.careers/yep11.