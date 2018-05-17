Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook
Celebrity

Pink’s epic response to troll

by Hannah Paine
17th May 2018 4:28 PM

PINK has issued an epic smackdown to a troll who criticised her appearance on Twitter.

The Raise Your Glass singer, 38, called out the keyboard warrior on Wednesday after they tweeted she "looks so old she should be named purple instead".

Explaining she had chosen to age naturally, Pink hit back: "How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

 

The singer added that she considered it a "blessing to grow old" and she prays she will look older in a decade's time "cause that will mean I'm alive".

Pink's response was praised by fans online, including actor Reese Witherspoon who tweeted that you "Gotta have Gratitude for every minute on this Earth".

Top Stories

    'This is the best news we've had all year': Norco boss

    'This is the best news we've had all year': Norco boss

    News LOCAL supplier Norco will be back on the menu at hospitals after a stunning backflip by the Health Minister, who reversed a decision to shun the dairy co-op.

    Maclean markets have new managers

    premium_icon Maclean markets have new managers

    News After 30 years, the organising of Maclean markets has changed hands

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    News Non-government groups called to submit ideas to reduce homelessness

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    News I started crying because I knew what it meant

    Local Partners