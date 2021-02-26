How your old beer bottles helped pave our new highway

The concrete paver that can lay up to 800m of new road a day gets to work on the 8km section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The concrete paver that can lay up to 800m of new road a day gets to work on the 8km section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The new Pacific Highway has allowed motorists to enjoy an almost red carpet ride up the east coast since its opening late last year.

Now, the team behind one of the sections will get the same treatment.

Construction firm Acciona have been nominated as one of four finalists in the 2021 Australian Construction Achievement Award.

Their nomination comes for the eight kilometre section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie. Rather than celebrating the traditional use of concrete and construction, it is their innovative use of glass.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack in front of a concrete paver laying the first section at the Wells Crossing to Glenugie section of Pacific Highway upgrade.

First trialled on a section in the north of the project, rather than sourcing sand for the concrete mix from traditional quarry methods, Acciona combined with Lismore City Council to create the sand from recycled glass material.

In this trial, around 2000 cubic metres of concrete pavement containing the recycled glass material was placed on the project over four individual days of paving. According to a case study by the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia the initiative diverted 300 tonnes, or over 1.5 million glass bottles from local landfill; a first for Acciona and for main line pavement on Pacific Highway projects.



After this success, the technique was used in the eight kilometre section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie where 12,800 cubic metres of lean mix concrete pavement was placed over an eight kilometre section. This equated to 1500 tonnes of crushed glass diverted from landfill or approximately 7.6 million bottles and the equivalent saving of natural sand resources.

An aerial view of the Pacific Highway upgrade being constructed from Wells Crossing to Glenugie

The other finalists in the category are the Australia 108 apartment block in Melbourne, the Caloundra section of the Bruce Highway upgrade, and the Zero Cost Energy Future solar farm in South Australia

The awards are jointly delivered by the Australian Construction Authority and Engineers Australia, and ACA CEO Jon Davies said the finalists had demonstrated world-class expertise in addressing growing complexity of today’s projects.

“In delivering these projects, the finalists developed collaborative cultures that helped to overcome challenges, while also providing opportunities for greater training and upskilling. These are critical elements for sustaining the industry,” he said.

“We congratulate all the finalists for the 2021 award. To achieve these extraordinary outcomes in a time of such profound difficulty is a testament to the strength and resilience of Australia’s construction and engineering workforce,” said Engineers Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans.



