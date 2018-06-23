Howard inclusion a boost for Magpies tough trip

Magpies fullback Rob Howard will return to the field this weekend.

Magpies fullback Rob Howard will return to the field this weekend. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies will welcome back underrated fullback Rob Howard this weekend as they head away to face Mullumbimby Giants.

Howard has been a rock for the Magpies in recent seasons, and was a tough exclusion from their valiant effort against NRRRL front-runners Tweed Coast Raiders last weekend.

Andrew Kapeen will also return in the centres for the Magpies, while Chris Mitchell returns to the bench after a long lay-off with injury.

The Magpies' latest acquisition Paul Unuka, an exciting back-rower from Kempsey, will get his first start for the club coming off the bench.

Captain-coach Dan Randall said his players would take a lot of confidence out of their loss to the Raiders last weekend, with the Magpies showing glimpses of their potential throughout the clash.

But they will need all hands on deck tomorrow if they are to score a result against former Magpies player Dallas Walters and his Giants squad at Les Donnelly Field.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Eathan Kapeen, 3. Andrew Kapeen, 4. Jordan Binge, 5. Jacob Essex, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. TJ Kapeen, 10. Dave Fernando, 11. Dan Randall (c), 12. Grant Brown, 13. Chris Jones, 14. Matty Lee, 15. Pat Hughes, 16. Chris Mitchell, 17. Paul Unuka