How'd you like to own some highway history?

Some of the containers for sale as part of highway site auction.

WHETHER you're looking for a piece of Pacific Highway history, or need some industrial leftovers on the cheap, the progress of the new bridge may be a boon for you.

In a sign of the ever progressing state of the new highway construction, the surplus of the Harwood compound built by the joint venture is up for auction next week.

Whether you're looking for a 60x12 metre office, toilets, shipping containers, or even just a barbecue used to help feed the workers, there are more than 100 lots on offer in the end of project sale.

The auction has inspection from Thursday, February 14 from 10am-3pm and the auction begins at 10am Friday, February 15 on site at the compound site at Mill Lane, Harwood.

There is a 12% buyers premium on all items.

For more information contact Aylward Auctioneers and Valuers.