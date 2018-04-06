Howe putting pieces together for Redmen opener

STRATEGIES: Grafton Redmen coach Craig Howe has been putting the pieces together ahead of this weekend's opening round of the Mid North Coast Rugby season

STRATEGIES: Grafton Redmen coach Craig Howe has been putting the pieces together ahead of this weekend's opening round of the Mid North Coast Rugby season Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Rugby has been likened to a giant game of chess.

A game of strategy, tactics and knowing when to attack or defend.

Redmen first grade coach Craig Howe has been working overtime putting all the pieces together ahead of Grafton's opening round home clash against Port Macquarie Pirates on Saturday.

Howe has named a new-look side to take on Pirates, with several players making their first grade debut.

"With so many new players, selecting the side for our first game has been a bit of a juggling act but I think we've managed it pretty well,” Howe said during the week.

"There's a few players in the backs who can play ball-playing, attacking-type rolls which should allow for some exciting rugby, and I think we also have a well-balanced forward pack.”

Howe is well aware that the Redmen will have to take their game to a new level if they are to go deep into finals footy. Howe said fans can expect to see a different style of rugby from his side this season.

"I suppose you could say we are modernising our style a bit to the way we've played in the past,” he said.

"All the boys, right through the grades, have bought into the way we want to play the game. I think we'll create a lot more opportunities for our attacking players.

"While there is a structure it will probably give players more freedom to play what's in front of them.

Two players who should thrive under Grafton's new approach to the game are fullback Mitch Lollback and centre Karrnunny Pearce, who both possess plenty of speed and mesmerising footwork.

"Mitch and Karrnunny are amazing with their footwork and speed,” Howe said.

"Karrnunny is the kind of guy where his head goes one way, his hips go another way and his feet go in a different direction altogether.

"And we all know how good Mitch is watching him play rugby league.”

Pirates are an unknown quantity this season although six forwards and one back were recently selected in the Mid North Coast representative side.

"We're hearing mixed reports coming out of Port in terms of their playing personnel,” Howe said.

"They were claiming earlier in the year they'd lost six players to the Shute Shield which is a big call. Port are traditionally a strong rugby club so I'm not expecting an easy game from them.”

GAME DAY: Grafton Redmen v Port Macquarie Pirates at Hay St Rugby Fields, Second Grade at 1.30pm, First grade at 3pm

FIRST GRADE TEAM: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Nick Collie, 5. Kevin Weeks, 6. Ed McGrath, 7. Billy Whalan, 8. Cody Hearfield, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Kyle Hancock (c), 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Karrnunny Pearce, 13. Josh Nagle, 14. Sam Connor, 15. Mitch Lollback