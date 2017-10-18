Howells happy with Teo Torriate's winning run

WINNING RIDE: Teo Torriate (back) ridden by Kasie Stanley just edges out Malmoosa in Race 2 at Clarence River Jockey Club.

RACING: It wasn't quite a two-horse race, but in a field decimated by scratchings Teo Torriate managed to hold off a late charge from Malmoosa to claim the 1410m Sky Racing Class 3 Handicap.

The pair were neck-and-neck at the finish line, with a photo finish going in favour of Grafton trainer Greg Howells' six-year-old mare.

After a weekend of torrential rain there was some doubt racing would be on at all, but Howells was happy to see the day go ahead as planned.

"I didn't think they'd race, to be honest,” he said.

"Teo Torriate has got some slow track form, but nothing as heavy as this. She needed the winning post where it was at, and that's where they pay them.”

Teo Torriate was a decided outsider according to bookies, paying $7.50 on the TAB.

Despite the result going down to the wire, Howells said he managed to keep his cool.

"You don't get nervous, they either win or they get beat,” he said.

"You can't worry about that. Darren Weir won a race on Saturday and it only just fell in and he said the winning post is there for a reason, so that was good.

"The connections should be happy, so everything should be rosy.”

The win was also the second in two races for jockey Kasie Stanley, who guided Jim Herriot trained Jane of Steel ($6.50) to victory ahead of Seabag ($2.30) and Taken In ($9).