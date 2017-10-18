23°
Sport

Howells happy with Teo Torriate's winning run

WINNING RIDE: Teo Torriate (back) ridden by Kasie Stanley just edges out Malmoosa in Race 2 at Clarence River Jockey Club.
WINNING RIDE: Teo Torriate (back) ridden by Kasie Stanley just edges out Malmoosa in Race 2 at Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan Photography
by Jarrard Potter

RACING: It wasn't quite a two-horse race, but in a field decimated by scratchings Teo Torriate managed to hold off a late charge from Malmoosa to claim the 1410m Sky Racing Class 3 Handicap.

The pair were neck-and-neck at the finish line, with a photo finish going in favour of Grafton trainer Greg Howells' six-year-old mare.

After a weekend of torrential rain there was some doubt racing would be on at all, but Howells was happy to see the day go ahead as planned.

"I didn't think they'd race, to be honest,” he said.

"Teo Torriate has got some slow track form, but nothing as heavy as this. She needed the winning post where it was at, and that's where they pay them.”

Teo Torriate was a decided outsider according to bookies, paying $7.50 on the TAB.

Despite the result going down to the wire, Howells said he managed to keep his cool.

"You don't get nervous, they either win or they get beat,” he said.

"You can't worry about that. Darren Weir won a race on Saturday and it only just fell in and he said the winning post is there for a reason, so that was good.

"The connections should be happy, so everything should be rosy.”

The win was also the second in two races for jockey Kasie Stanley, who guided Jim Herriot trained Jane of Steel ($6.50) to victory ahead of Seabag ($2.30) and Taken In ($9).

Topics:  clarence river jockey club greg howells

Grafton Daily Examiner
New twist in Grafton Car Club robbery

New twist in Grafton Car Club robbery

Club president Graham Merry said he received a phone call from a private number on Friday night from a young female, who said they were sorry for what happened

Clarence Valley Petrol and Weather

Where will you fill up the car today?

Grab the weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol today

Blue Pool closed to swimmers

Angourie Blue pools are now closed

The Blue Pools are now off limits

Road rage nightmare ends with suspended sentence

Grafton CourthousePhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Attack 'particularly concerning' due to baby in car

Local Partners

Jockey club honours top performers at night of nights

Neville Stewart awarded Bob Gosling award after training one in five winners throughout the season.

McLennan rewarded for tireless efforts

Jockey Ben Looker and Curley Mac (1) lead the way to the finish line in race 4 - Yamba Golf & Country Club 1015m. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Curley Mac awarded as best local horse over seven years old.

Lowndes says he's not being pushed out

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: Supercar drivers Craig Lowndes and Shane Van Gisbergen prepare for the Gold Coast 600 this weekend.

Lowndes confident of Gold Coast success in the wet