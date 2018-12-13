HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Starting from 5.30am, phones and emails alerted students across the Clarence of their HSC results.

We've collated together all the best results from across the Valley from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVERS:

Aaron Ashby: McAuley Catholic College - Business Studies

Jack Brighton: McAuley Catholic College - Music 1

Melissa Donohoe: McAuley Catholic College - Music 1

Emily Gough: McAuley Catholic College - Industrial Technology

Ruby Hackett: McAuley Catholic College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Taylar McPherson: McAuley Catholic College - Mathematics

Fiona-Maria Meier: McAuley Catholic College - Ancient History, Visual Arts

Sarah Moloney: McAuley Catholic College - Business Studies, English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Mathematics, Studies of Religion II

Aishwarya Palani: McAuley Catholic College - Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion II

Luke Solomon: McAuley Catholic College - Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Music 1, Physics

Ben Liyou: South Grafton High School - Biology, English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Physics

Erica Tillman: South Grafton High School - Music 1

Megan Tillman: South Grafton High School - Indonesian Beginners

Katie Porra: Grafton High School - Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Claire Smidt-Thompson: Grafton High School - Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Taylor Behn: Maclean High School - Aboriginal Studies, Hospitality Examination

Kassie Espina: Maclean High School - Spanish Beginners

Lauren Essex: Maclean High School - Music 1

Clara Samms: Maclean High School - Business Studies

Kelsey Sheehan: Maclean High School - Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

William Scott: St Andrew's Christian School - Ancient History