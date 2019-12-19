HSC 2019: How our schools fared in final exams

Caitlin Carter, Sally Atkin, Tahlia Herbert, Charlie Bingham and Tara Gouttman celebrate their HSC results at the Year 12 BBQ held at McAuley Catholic College.

Maclean High School

Maclean’s music up on high

OVER the past few years, the music has only been getting sweeter for students from Maclean High School music in the HSC.

This year was no different as four students achieved Band 6 in the Music 1 class, and for teacher Matt Fisher, he said that their passion shines through.

“When you’ve got kids, many of who have been playing together for years, the passion really shines through and I think it comes out in their results.”

Maclean High Musc 1 HSC class, all scored above Band 4 with four scoring Band 6.

Declan Hickey, Danica Mastin, Chloe Morrison and Charlotte Pye scored the results, with Declan’s guitar performance nominated for the outstanding Encore presentation in Sydney.

“It’s a high performing KLA, as many of ours are,” principal Greg Court said. “But music is a high performing faculty — every student was Band 4 or above with 17 in the class.

“And although Matt says how good the kids are, marks like that just don’t happen by themselves. It’s a lot of hard work from the students and teachers.”

Mr Court said that of the 90 students, the students scored 34 Band 5 and 6 results across the board including in subjects such as maths, English and extension subject.

Mr Court said that many of the staff at the school were constantly involved in HSC marking each year, and with experienced markers comes experienced teachers.

The school also has several initiative in place for their senior students.

A Study Hub, run by head teacher of mathematics Tanya Fisher, gets senior students to become mentors for junior students, even extending into primary years.

“The idea is they can teach it, they understand the concepts better,” Mr Court said. “And the students are joined by staff who help the senior students out, which they all do on their own time.”

A senior period that starts at 8.30am in addition to the regular school timetable allows the school to focus its resources with specialist staff and equipment such as music or science rooms onto the senior students.

“We’ve also employed from our Gonski money a senior mentor, Helen Bowie, who does a lot of work helping students who are disengaged get over the line, and also give a hand to our high-achieving students who need help as well,” Mr Court said.

“We have a lot of staff who go above and beyond the students to achieve their goals … and they have high expectations of them … and I think that’s what drives these results.

“We have a lot of competent, capable and aspirational students, who are well supported by their parents who encourage education.”

Grafton High School and St Andrew’s Christian School results were unavailable at time of publication.

Pacific Valley Christian School

Keeping it in the family

FOR Pacific Valley Christian School siblings Tanner and Hannah Blair, they had a welcome surprise when their results were released on Tuesday.

Tanner, who completed the Music 1 course as part of his year 11 studies, was awarded a Band 6 — the first band six awarded in a HSC course at the young school.

Hannah, who graduated this year was awarded the Dux of the HSC class.

Father Eric, who teaches music at the school said that it was great results for two of his nine children.

Tanner and Hannah Blair, with father Eric Blair at the Pacific Valley Christian School formal.

“Tanner played guitar for four performances as part of his music course,” he said.

“I was super stoked to get our first band six for the school, and we also had four band fives in the class.

“Another student, Tyler McDonald, who played guitar as well was nominated for the Encore performances for excellence, which is also the first nomination we’ve had for the school.”

Mr Blair said that the class worked hard, and was pleased for them, and paid tribute to how they helped each other.

“Tyler and Tanner I think played for so many other students on their exam while they were going through their own,” he said.

For Hannah, Mr Blair said her results were the reward for a good work ethic.

“She worked really hard, and was also a Band 5 in music, and studied other subjects such as Extension History, Extension English — she studied every night,” he said.

“She also loves to sing and plays bass. We are quite a musical family.

“We saw all the results and I was pretty pleased. They are good results and a great class.”

Other results for the school were unavailable at the time of publication.

Clarence Valley Anglican School

Consistent approach pays off at CVAS

FOR the head of the Clarence Valley Anglican School Clarenza Campus Wendy Campbell, it is important their Year 12 students not only achieve to the best of their ability, but also mix their senior year with other activities.

“We look for consistency,” Ms Campbell said. “Trying to getting well rounded marks in all subjects, and keeping their wellbeing intact,” she said.

“We encourage them to continue with sports, continue with outdoor activity and not just focus on the school. It’s important for them to keep that sanity.”

It is an approach that was worked well for the school this year, with marks above average across the range of subjects.

Top of the pile was Eden Annesley’s Band 6 results in French continuers, which she finished in Year 11.

Chloe Ford was named as dux of the school with consistent Band 5 results, with a high result in Biology.

Ms Ford has already been accepted into a dentistry course next year.

Emily Griffioen also showed consistency with multiple Band 5’s with a high result in Society and Culture.

Ms Griffioen is undecided on her path next year, but has an option for Architecture at the University of Newcastle.

Across the year group, the 17 students sat 57 examinations, and were awarded 11 Band 5’s, with 21% of the examinations Band 5 or higher and 72% Band 4 and higher.

“We wish each and every Year 12 student from CVAS, and indeed all schools within the Clarence Valley, success in the path which they choose to take themselves down,” Ms Campbell said.

McAuley Catholic College

Results a pleasant surprise for students

McAuley Catholic College HSC class of 2019

MCAULEY Catholic College students were all smiles and pleasant surprises after receiving their HSC results Tuesday morning.

“I think I was expecting my marks to be much lower!” laughed Year 12 student Meggie Ryder.

“I got really high Band 5s in everything so really happy with that. Next year I’m taking a gap year but I’m hoping to go to ANU to study a Bachelor of International Relations and hopefully further my education by doing a Master of Diplomacy.”

Tara Gouttman, who received a Band 6 in Advanced English and Visual Art said she was looking forward to tertiary study.

“I’m either going to be heading to ANU in Canberra to start a Bachelor of Art History and Creatorship or UQ in Brisbane to do a Bachelor of Arts,” she said.

Brad Chapman, Jackson Daley, Tara Gouttman and Meggie Ryder share their HSC results.

For Brad Chapman, teaching is in his future.

“I was lucky enough to get into the course through an early offer program in Newcastle, so that made the stress of ATAR a little less daunting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jackson Daley is hoping to move to Sydney to start a Design and Computing degree at the University of Sydney.

With their high school career now at an end, this year’s alumni had important advice for the next cohort of Year 12 students.

“Just pace yourself and take it slow,” Ms Ryder said.

“It’s 12 months and its intense but it’s also very important to pace yourself. Don’t take it too seriously too soon. “

Mr Chapman echoed similar sentiments.

“Don’t work yourself too hard,” he said. “Find a healthy balance between work, socialising and study, but don’t forget to have fun – you only do Year 12 once!”

South Grafton High School

Some big results from a small cohort

DESPITE being a small cohort, students from South Grafton High have achieved big results in their HSC marks for 2019.

“There were only 40 students this year and we’re pleased with all of their results,” teacher Nathan Martin said.

“And, based on these results, the teaching staff should also be congratulated on having adapted so well to the new HSC (syllabus).”

Star pupil Scott Rose received an ATAR of 94.35 after earning a Band 6 in Biology, Physics and Software Design Development, Band E4 (the Band 6 equivalent) for Extension 2 maths and Band E3 (the Band 5 equivalent) for Extension 1 maths and Band 5 for Advanced English.

Mum Gaye Kelsey was thrilled with his results.

“I am extremely proud of his excellent HSC results with thanks going to the amazing public school educators at South Grafton High School and across the valley in general,” she said.

Thea Shillam also earned herself a Band 6 for Spanish Beginners and previously a Band 6 for Italian last year.

“She studied the Italian course last year as part of the Pathways program so with these combined results she’s bumped her ATAR mark up to 94.05 which is excellent,” Mr Martin said.

While these two students were highly celebrated at South Grafton High, Mr Martin said an honourable mention had to also go to an all-girls extension Hospitality class.

“They’re all in Year 10 but studying the HSC course and most of them received a Band 5 which is great,” he said.

Grafton High School and St Andrews Christian School results were unavailable.