HSC 2019: The Clarence Valley’s high achievers revealed
IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.
Yesterday, starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Clarence Valley of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.
We've collated together all the best results from across the Clarence Valley region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.
Take a look at the full list here:
* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.
Clarence Valley Students Who Achieved Band Six
Clarence Valley Anglican School
Eden Annesley: French Continuers
Maclean High School
Declan Hickey: Music 1
Danica Lalawan Mastin: Music 1
Chloe Dianne Morrison: Music 1
Charlotte Anne Pye: Music 1
McAuley Catholic College
Tara Gouttman: English Advanced, Visual Arts
Mary Irwin: Mathematics
Benjamin Lambert: Industrial Technology
Katelyn McDonald: Industrial Technology
Sophie Tory: Community and Family Studies
Pacific Valley Christian School
Tanner Blair: Music 1
South Grafton High School
Scott Anthony Rose: Biology, Physics, Software Design and Development
Thea Shillam: Spanish Beginners