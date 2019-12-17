HSC 2019: The Clarence Valley’s high achievers revealed

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Yesterday, starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Clarence Valley of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.

We've collated together all the best results from across the Clarence Valley region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Clarence Valley Students Who Achieved Band Six

Clarence Valley Anglican School

Eden Annesley: French Continuers

Maclean High School

Declan Hickey: Music 1

Danica Lalawan Mastin: Music 1

Chloe Dianne Morrison: Music 1

Charlotte Anne Pye: Music 1

McAuley Catholic College

Tara Gouttman: English Advanced, Visual Arts

Mary Irwin: Mathematics

Benjamin Lambert: Industrial Technology

Katelyn McDonald: Industrial Technology

Sophie Tory: Community and Family Studies

Pacific Valley Christian School

Tanner Blair: Music 1

South Grafton High School

Scott Anthony Rose: Biology, Physics, Software Design and Development

Thea Shillam: Spanish Beginners