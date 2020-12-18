HSC 2020: The Clarence Valley's high achievers revealed

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Clarence Valley of their HSC results and ATAR's

We've collated together all the best results from across the Clarence Valley region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Clarence Valley Student AllRounders (Band 6 in at least 10 units)

Clarence Valley Anglican School - Eden Annesley

Clarence Valley Students Who Achieved Band Six

Clarence Valley Anglican School

Eden Annesley: Biology, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Music 2, Music Extension

Zack Cahill: Visual Arts

Bianca Cox: Music 1

Jackson Craig: Music 1

Grafton High School

Mitchell Dentler: Information and Digital Technology Examination

Michael Hourn: Mathematics Advanced

Jessica Kennedy: Modern History

Joseph Lynch: Earth and Environmental Science, Information and Digital Technology Examination

Cody Makejev: Engineering Studies

Maclean High School

Nathalie Avery: Indonesian Continuers

Samuel Hollis: Mathematics Standard 2

Maddison Gayle Quick: Business Studies

McAuley Catholic College

Annabel Bindon: Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Studies of Religion II

Alanah Boon: Biology, Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Advanced

James Hylton-Cummins: Mathematics Advanced

Georgia Kroehnert: Mathematics Advanced

Abigail Lydon: Visual Arts, French Beginners

Joshua Sommer: Biology, Mathematics Advanced

South Grafton High School

Levin William Shillam: Mathematics Advanced