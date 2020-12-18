Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Education

HSC 2020: The Clarence Valley's high achievers revealed

Adam Hourigan
by
18th Dec 2020 12:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Clarence Valley of their HSC results and ATAR's

We've collated together all the best results from across the Clarence Valley region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

 

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

 

 

Clarence Valley Student AllRounders (Band 6 in at least 10 units)

Clarence Valley Anglican School - Eden Annesley

 

Clarence Valley Students Who Achieved Band Six

Clarence Valley Anglican School

Eden Annesley: Biology, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Music 2, Music Extension

Zack Cahill: Visual Arts

Bianca Cox: Music 1

Jackson Craig: Music 1

 

Grafton High School

Mitchell Dentler: Information and Digital Technology Examination

Michael Hourn: Mathematics Advanced

Jessica Kennedy: Modern History

Joseph Lynch: Earth and Environmental Science, Information and Digital Technology Examination

Cody Makejev: Engineering Studies

 

Maclean High School

Nathalie Avery: Indonesian Continuers

Samuel Hollis: Mathematics Standard 2

Maddison Gayle Quick: Business Studies

 

McAuley Catholic College

Annabel Bindon: Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Studies of Religion II

Alanah Boon: Biology, Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Advanced

James Hylton-Cummins: Mathematics Advanced

Georgia Kroehnert: Mathematics Advanced

Abigail Lydon: Visual Arts, French Beginners

Joshua Sommer: Biology, Mathematics Advanced

 

South Grafton High School

Levin William Shillam: Mathematics Advanced

More Stories

clarence education hsc 2020
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Who was the Clarence’s favourite butcher/deli?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Who was the Clarence’s favourite butcher/deli?

        Food & Entertainment Run in conjunction with Delicious magazine, we asked you vote for your favourite – and here’s the popular winner!

        Flooding prompts disaster assistance for Coffs/Clarence residents

        Premium Content Flooding prompts disaster assistance for Coffs/Clarence...

        News Several council areas eligible as SES head praises public for incredible...

        CASH SPLASH: Clarence MP making it rain ahead of Christmas

        Premium Content CASH SPLASH: Clarence MP making it rain ahead of Christmas

        News From a preschool chicken coup, student scholarships and helping find lost money...

        Loophole lets farms dodge minimum wage says union

        Premium Content Loophole lets farms dodge minimum wage says union

        Rural Union wants to close loophole that lets farm dodge minimum wage.

        • 18th Dec 2020 12:00 PM