HSC 2020: The Clarence Valley's high achievers revealed
IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.
Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Clarence Valley of their HSC results and ATAR's
We've collated together all the best results from across the Clarence Valley region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.
Take a look at the full list here:
* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.
Clarence Valley Student AllRounders (Band 6 in at least 10 units)
Clarence Valley Anglican School - Eden Annesley
Clarence Valley Students Who Achieved Band Six
Clarence Valley Anglican School
Eden Annesley: Biology, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Music 2, Music Extension
Zack Cahill: Visual Arts
Bianca Cox: Music 1
Jackson Craig: Music 1
Grafton High School
Mitchell Dentler: Information and Digital Technology Examination
Michael Hourn: Mathematics Advanced
Jessica Kennedy: Modern History
Joseph Lynch: Earth and Environmental Science, Information and Digital Technology Examination
Cody Makejev: Engineering Studies
Maclean High School
Nathalie Avery: Indonesian Continuers
Samuel Hollis: Mathematics Standard 2
Maddison Gayle Quick: Business Studies
McAuley Catholic College
Annabel Bindon: Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Studies of Religion II
Alanah Boon: Biology, Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Advanced
James Hylton-Cummins: Mathematics Advanced
Georgia Kroehnert: Mathematics Advanced
Abigail Lydon: Visual Arts, French Beginners
Joshua Sommer: Biology, Mathematics Advanced
South Grafton High School
Levin William Shillam: Mathematics Advanced