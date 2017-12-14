HSC: How our Clarence Valley schools fared

HONOUR ROLL TO BE RELEASED SHORTLY. STAY TUNED!
The exams are over and the results are finally in! Overall, the Clarence Valley is enjoying a healthy stream of Band 5 and 6 results. Check out how your school went:
CLARENCE VALLEY ANGLICAN SCHOOL
Biology 7% above State average
Geography 4% above State average
Industrial Technology 2.5% above State average
2 x Band 6
Lots of Band 5 results
MACLEAN HIGH SCHOOL
17 x Band 6
68 x Band 5
GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL
8 x Band 6
64 x Band 5
ST ANDREWS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
4 x Band 6
1 x Band 5
SOUTH GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL
2 x Band 6
11 x Band 5
MCAULEY CATHOLIC COLLEGE
8 x Band 6
63 x Band 5
PACIFIC VALLEY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Check back for results