HSC: How our Clarence Valley schools fared

Jenna Thompson
by

HONOUR ROLL TO BE RELEASED SHORTLY. STAY TUNED!

 

The exams are over and the results are finally in! Overall, the Clarence Valley is enjoying a healthy stream of Band 5 and 6 results. Check out how your school went:

 

 

 

 

CLARENCE VALLEY ANGLICAN SCHOOL

Biology 7% above State average

Geography 4% above State average

Industrial Technology 2.5% above State average

2 x Band 6

Lots of Band 5 results

 

MACLEAN HIGH SCHOOL

17 x Band 6

68 x Band 5

 

GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL

8 x Band 6

64 x Band 5

 

ST ANDREWS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

4 x Band 6

1 x Band 5

 

SOUTH GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL

2 x Band 6

11 x Band 5

 

MCAULEY CATHOLIC COLLEGE

8 x Band 6

63 x Band 5

 

PACIFIC VALLEY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Check back for results

Topics:  atar clarence valley hsc

Grafton Daily Examiner
