HSC: How our Clarence Valley schools fared

HONOUR ROLL TO BE RELEASED SHORTLY. STAY TUNED!

The exams are over and the results are finally in! Overall, the Clarence Valley is enjoying a healthy stream of Band 5 and 6 results. Check out how your school went:

CLARENCE VALLEY ANGLICAN SCHOOL

Biology 7% above State average

Geography 4% above State average

Industrial Technology 2.5% above State average

2 x Band 6

Lots of Band 5 results

MACLEAN HIGH SCHOOL

17 x Band 6

68 x Band 5

GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL

8 x Band 6

64 x Band 5

ST ANDREWS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

4 x Band 6

1 x Band 5

SOUTH GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL

2 x Band 6

11 x Band 5

MCAULEY CATHOLIC COLLEGE

8 x Band 6

63 x Band 5

PACIFIC VALLEY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

