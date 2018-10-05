HSC proves no drama for Maclean's talented performer

SASKIA Ramsey has been performing on stage since the age of four, and for her, the satisfaction of completing a performance after all the hard work is satisfying.

And after two years of working on her HSC Drama solo performance, she received news that made all the work worth it even more.

Miss Ramsey was short-listed for the Onstage showcase that highlights the best performances in HSC Drama, and her monologue from Mary O'Donnell attracted the examiner's eye last month.

"In the monologue, she's a private schoolgirl who desperately wants to win because her enemy has stolen her number,” she said. "I didn't really have to search much for the work, I just knew because it incorporated singing and dancing...and I saw another girl in Year 12 perform it and thought that I'd like to do it.”

Miss Ramsey is not only an accomplished actor, but has also been dancing solo since the age of four, and singing in eisteddfods and musicals since seven and said there was a lot more to the work than just learning lines.

"I think you just can't really learn the script and perform it - I modified it to what felt natural, so if I got a line wrong, but it felt better I'd just change it because I felt it suited the character more,” she said.

"And you really have to dive into the character, how they move, talk, walk, and think about how they do it.”

Miss Ramsey will find out if she's been successful for the final Onstage performance at the Seymour Centre after her written HSC exams finish, and is hoping to study at either the Victoria College of Arts or the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.