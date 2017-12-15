HSC students get results after the hard yards

McAuley Catholic College principal Mark O'Farrell toasts the HSC results of Nick Power-Geary and Matt Lambert, who both had multiple band 6 scores, at a barbecue lunch at school to the 2017 HSC students.

McAuley Catholic College principal Mark O'Farrell toasts the HSC results of Nick Power-Geary and Matt Lambert, who both had multiple band 6 scores, at a barbecue lunch at school to the 2017 HSC students. Tim Howard

Yesterday Maclean High student Elizabeth Rose woke up to a happy HSCresult despite a few nerves.

"I had a horrible dream last night that I only got 30% in Biology, so I was thrilled it didn't become a reality,” she said.

With a Band 6 for Biology and Physics, Band 5 for Advanced English and German for Beginners, while she also received an E4 (which is the highest result) for Extension 1 Mathematics and an E3 for Extension 2 Mathematics.

"I already got a conditional offer for the University of Sydney,” Ms Rose said. "I'm hoping to study Advanced Science, majoring in physics.”

Meanwhile at Grafton High School, Grace Moar was pleased with her Band 6 results in Textiles and Design and Food Technology.

"I was a little nervous how my marks would be because I put so much effort into these subjects, but it turned out nicely,” she said.

Although currently completing a traineeship in Grafton, the Year 12 student said she was looking further afield in the near future.

"Hopefully I'll go off to university next year to study a fashion design course at QUT,” she said.

McAuley Catholic College principal Mark O'Farrell said the school's top student, Mishka Ashokumar, missed out on a Premier's All Rounder Award by a handful of marks.

"Mishka had an 88 and an 89 in the two subjects where she missed a Band 6,” he said.

He said Ashokumar had Band 6 in Mathematics Extension 1, Notional Band 6 in Extension II Mathematics and Studies of Religion II.

Nicholas Power-Geary picked up three Band 6s in English, Modern History and Studies of Religion.

He was delighted with his scores, which could get him an ATAR in the 90s.

"I haven't bothered with the ATAR calculator,” he said. "It's sometimes not accurate, so I'm going to wait until tomorrow.”

He was confident his marks would be good enough to get him to the Australian National University in Canberra, where he plans to study international politics with a view to a career in the diplomatic service.

Fellow student Matt Lambert, who scored Band 6s in industrial arts and maths, was not so reluctant to use the ATAR calculator.

He had punched in his numbers, which gave him a 85 to 88 result,” he said.

"That should get me into engineering at uni, most likely in Southern Queensland.

But he said a gap year working and travelling was on the cards before he headed off to tertiary studies.