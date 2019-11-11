HSC students impacted by bush fire can still sit exams

Contact your school if you can't make it to an exam because of the bushfires.

Contact your school if you can't make it to an exam because of the bushfires. Trevor Veale

STUDENTS who can't access their school to sit the HSC exams during the bush fires won't miss out on completing their tests.

The NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) has advised HSC students in bushfire affected areas to contact their school if they are unsure if exams will occur, or if it is unsafe for them to reach an examination venue.

NESA will continue to liaise with examination Presiding Officers and school principals and update information where this is possible.

However, information may change at short notice as further updates are received.

NESA instructs that if a student is cut off from their exam centre by a bushfire, they may attend a neighbouring school on exam day, if it is safe to do so.

A student in this situation should notify their principal immediately.

Students should never put themselves at risk in order to reach an examination centre.

Students unable to attend an examination due to a natural disaster are eligible to lodge an Illness/Misadventure appeal to ensure they are not disadvantaged.