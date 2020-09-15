HSC students' unexpected surprise from extraordinary year

TO SAY it's been a tough year would be mild understatement.

So give a thought to those working toward what would be the most important milestone in their life - Year 12 students.

"It's been … unique," Clarence Valley Anglican School student Dylan Freeman said.

Dylan, along with fellow students Tara Klievens and Jessica McGrath said that their last year of school would be memorable, challenging and one that would give them resilience for their years ahead.

Working from home for all of Term 2, the trio said they were at first overwhelmed with the workload in front of them.

"There was a big workload, a lot of stuff you had to remember, it was extremely tough," Dylan said.

"I remember towards the end of it, I'd have this big workload I'd have to smash out, on the weekend or as a catch up.

"In the classroom, it's more condensed, you focus on what you're doing, and not what you have to come."

With major works deadlines approaching, the trio said that their home being their normal also didn't allow them as much time away from work to complete the assignments.

"You had to delineate what you were doing, and with the major works you delayed it until you finished your other work," Dylan said.

And while the work was challenging, Jessica said they were pleased there was one constant they could rely on.

"The teachers were amazing, we would be on Zoom, and you could always just ask a question or send an email," she said.

"I thought they did really well, especially designing the work, they did a good job."

Returning to school to face the run to their exams, with trials first and the official HSC beginning in October, the students said it had been a welcome return to seeing others.

"Even the teachers," Dylan laughed.

"I enjoy school more than I was before. I think you value school more, and we value things generally more than what we did."

What stood out on their return was the different ways that everyone had coped with their isolation, and how it affected them moving on, and their plans.

"There was a real range, and everyone's different," Tara said.

'I'm very focused on what I'm doing now, but I have a backup plan."

For Dylan, he said the whole experience had been surreal, but believed it would serve him well, eventually.

"It feels like this movie, and we've gone through the hard part and now we want to push through to get to the credits," he said.