HSC: "We gave it our all. It's going to be over soon"

AT 12.30PM it was pens down for South Grafton High School students sitting the English Paper 1 HSC examination.

As the students filtered out of there was many smiles, and relief on the students faces as they left greeted with the down pour of a gloomy and muggy Thursday.

One student Travis Gardner O'Connor described the exam as okay.

"We stayed there the whole time so it was alright. First one done and four more to go so can't really complain yet," he said.

Student Charlotte Sommer said she was feeling pretty confident on how she went but was keen to get rid of the rest of the exams.

Another student Maeve Grant said it was alright but she was glad it was over.

"I think we gave it our all. It's all going to be over soon," she said positively.

The students all had a range of opinions about which part they thought was the easiest.

Charlotte said she planned ahead on what she was going to do in the essay section of the exam.

"Remembered all my quotes, so yeah it was just a matter nutting it out and getting all the information down," said Charlotte.

However, Travis said he thought the opposite and decided the creative writing section was the best.

"I prefer creative writing and can wing it from there, so it's all good," he added.

Maeve said she agreed and thought the creative writing was good.

"I had prepared to the stimulus which was very easy to apply the story to," she said.