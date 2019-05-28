Hub caps instrumental in these musical creations

HUB caps are not often association with musicianship, but Dave Funnell is doing his best to change perceptions.

The Copmanhurst local has incorporated a wide range of recycled materials, such as forks and bamboo flooring, into his handmade ukuleles which were on show at the Grafton Uke-Hop

"I can only do one at a time as they are made of all sorts of things,” he said.

"Whatever I have got in the shed.”

Mr Funnell has been making the bespoke ukuleles for about four years and said it all started when he made some bold claims over beers with a few friends.

"I told some musicians that ukuleles were easy to make, and that electric guitars were just a slab of wood with stuff packed all over them.

"So I went back and made one and then it just took off.”

Now a member of the Grafton Ukettes, MrFunnell said he made ukuleles before he learned to play them and started practising after getting fed up with not being able to test them himself.

"I had to take them into Buckley's in Grafton for the young guy there to play and test them and I just thought that got a bit rich,” he said.

Mr Funnell was proud to be donating one of his creations, a Banjo-lele, as a lucky door prize for Grafton Uke-Hop last Saturday, the uke which featured the recycled hub cap.

"It is a cross between a ukulele and a banjo,” he said.

"It sounds like a banjo but it is tuned like a ukulele.”