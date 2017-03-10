Hubba Bubbas and mummas get social

Jess Cole with Arcadia and Jael Reesink with Levi from the Hubba Bubba Mothers Group that meet weekly at the Hub Church.

GETTING out of the house can be difficult when you have a new born but Jael Reesink and Jess Cole are tyring to make it easier with the new Hubba Bubba mothers group.

"It's about meeting mother friends and connecting mothers to each other, creating social and support networks for people,” Mrs Reesink said.

"It's very isolating being a mum and we tend to get stuck at home and then we do social things it's hard to take a baby, so this is a social thing where babies are welcome.”

The group, which started off a few months ago in a park, has been growing every since.

"We needed a venue for people and the Hub Church was offering a space for the mum's to come and spend time together,” Mrs Reesink said.

Cera Ellem with Ruben, Jael Reesink with Levi, Jess Cole with Arcadia and Alejandra Navarrete North with Yana with the Hubba Bubba Mothers Group at the Hub Church. Caitlan Charles

In the past, mothers have come to the Hub Church community centre looking for someone to talk to.

"There is a huge demand (for groups like this), it's just about letting people know because they are isolated,” Mrs Reesink said.

"We want people to feel welcome and know that it is open to all mothers.”

Usually, eight to 10 mums come with their babies from 10am to 12.30pm on a Wednesday.

"At the moment it's friends of friends of friends but we really want to reach people who don't have connections in the group,” Mrs Reesink said.

The group is for babies under 12 months at the moment.

"We are looking to be able to cater for older kids,” Mrs Cole said.

"But we aren't prepared yet.”