Hubby helps wife’s business dream come true

Ploy Thai co-owners Brett McHolme and Nim Thanaporn Wilas seek to provide an authentic Thai dining experience.

CHRISTMAS came early for chef Nim Wilas when her supportive husband helped make her dream of owning a Thai restaurant come true.

Deciding to take over the established Ploy Thai in West Ballina was an easy one for Brett McHolme who just "wanted to support my wife and her vision."

"Nim loves to cook and has always wanted to own her own restaurant," Mr McHolme said.

"I'm retired now and since moving to Lennox in 2015, Nim had been talking about wanting to set up her own restaurant.

"I was sick of her working such long hours for other restaurants, so I told her if you see a good opportunity that's a good location, I'll check it out.

"She wants to share her culture, through her cooking… she's very happy and so am I."

After many yearsa in business, Mr McHolme said the previous owner of Ploy Thai sold the restauranted because he wanted to retire himself.

"The restaurant was very popular with the locals," he said.

Keeping the menu about 85 per cent the same as the prior owners, he said they had added a few special dishes.

"If someone comes in and wants something off the old menu and we don't have it, we can cook it," he said.

Mr McHolme aid they catered for vegans and the red and green curry's, and pad thai as well as all the entrees were most popular so far.

"The prices are very good, the meals are large and it's true authentic Thai," he said.

"Our motto is the customer comes first.

Last night we had a full house and every single customer said the food was absolutely delicious

Ms Wilas said she loved running her own restaurant.

"I love to cook for people, I hope people come in and try my food and enjoy my restaurant,"she said.

The couple will next week introduce lunches from Tuesday to Friday- 11.30am until 2pm. Dinner hours are 4.30 until 9pm.

Find Ploy Thai at 85 Quays Dr, Ballina West Shopping Centre, Ballina West.

For the full menu or to book a table visit Ploythaiballina.com