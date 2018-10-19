Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Crime

Financial planner murdered client with hammer

by AAP
19th Oct 2018 7:09 PM

A FINANCIAL planner who bashed a Gold Coast man to death with a hammer during a heated business meeting has been found guilty of murder.

Trung The Ma, 35, admitted killing Huegio Bonham, 63, in 2014, but argued due to his poor mental health at the time, coupled with his client's attempt to blackmail him, he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury disagreed and in the Brisbane Supreme Court this evening they found Ma guilty of murdering Mr Bonham in a bid to cover up his theft of $706,000 from his client.

editors picks murder queensland crime

Top Stories

    Men linked to alleged child stealing ring bailed

    premium_icon Men linked to alleged child stealing ring bailed

    Crime TWO men allegedly linked to an underground child stealing ring that helped mothers keep kids from their dads have been granted bail.

    • 19th Oct 2018 7:36 PM
    Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

    premium_icon Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

    News Police seize ammunition, still on search for weapon.

    White Ribbon's latest misstep is one too far

    premium_icon White Ribbon's latest misstep is one too far

    Opinion White Ribbon to "consult" after abortions back-flip

    GENDER REVEALS: It's not tradition, it's money

    premium_icon GENDER REVEALS: It's not tradition, it's money

    Opinion Gender reveals have become the new normal, and it's just all wrong

    Local Partners