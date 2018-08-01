Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
6.1kg of weed seized by Mackay Police
6.1kg of weed seized by Mackay Police Madura McCormack
Crime

Huge $45,000 marijuana stash found in South Mackay

Madura Mccormack
by
31st Jul 2018 3:15 PM

A SOUTH Mackay man is expected to face Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday after police found $45,000 worth of marijuana in his car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel said police had gone to a Penn St, South Mackay address on Tuesday morning to carry out a search warrant.

It is alleged the 59-year-old man declared he had some marijuana on his person, but police then located about 6.1kg of the drug in his car.

"It is a large fine, we estimate its value is about $45,000 worth," Det Snr Sgt Novosel said.

"It would appear that we have disrupted this person's business.

"He has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possession of utensils."

Police allegedly also seized $2335 in cash and a mobile phone.

detective senior sergeant emma novosel mackay crime mackay police marijuana south mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Iluka's 13-year wait for an ambulance

    premium_icon Iluka's 13-year wait for an ambulance

    News A town with an older population, the Iluka community is still fighting tooth and nail for an ambulance station

    Community rejects Gwydir Hwy proposal

    premium_icon Community rejects Gwydir Hwy proposal

    News RMS back to the drawing board as name debate heats up

    RMS reveals need for two asphalt plants for highway stretch

    premium_icon RMS reveals need for two asphalt plants for highway stretch

    Politics Massive demand for asphalt will require two plants, RMS reveals.

    Brave effort earns McGuren July's major award

    premium_icon Brave effort earns McGuren July's major award

    Racing Carnival Grafton jockey wins Senior Sportsperson of the Month award

    Local Partners